Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,303,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.12% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HERA opened at $9.77 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

