Critical Review: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) versus Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

50.9% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS N/A N/A N/A Snowflake -89.38% -15.26% -12.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Snowflake’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snowflake $592.05 million 196.43 -$539.10 million ($3.05) -126.72

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Snowflake 0 12 13 0 2.52

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $10.31, indicating a potential upside of 109.18%. Snowflake has a consensus target price of $309.94, indicating a potential downside of 19.81%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Snowflake.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Snowflake on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Its myVEGAS Bingo to access to the rooms and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that include MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Excalibur; myVEGAS Slots, a social casino app that offers entertainment with its library of new game content, daily challenges, and offers; POP! Slots, a social slots app to connect fans with offerings from a collection of real-world brands; myKONAMI Slots to enjoy the slot machine action; and Kingdom Boss and myVEGAS Blackjack games. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.