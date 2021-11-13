Raymond James Boosts QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $66.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. QCR has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in QCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 262,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in QCR by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.