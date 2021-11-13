Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 3,785,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,837. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pretium Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.67% of Pretium Resources worth $83,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

