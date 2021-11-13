U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) vs. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Head-To-Head Survey

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A Republic First Bancorp 13.21% 7.36% 0.44%

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.37 $5.05 million $0.30 11.63

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Century Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Century Bank and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Century Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Century Bank currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given U.S. Century Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Century Bank is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats U.S. Century Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.