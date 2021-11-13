Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.50 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $61.41. 324,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $2,173,593 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcelis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Axcelis Technologies worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

