Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Teradata stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,300. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Teradata by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Teradata by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

