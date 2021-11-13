Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.
A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Teradata stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,300. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $59.58.
In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Teradata by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Teradata by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
