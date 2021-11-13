Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.