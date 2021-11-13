-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. 277,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.