-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. 277,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

