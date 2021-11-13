boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHOOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.