Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5502 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLTOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.