Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOOP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 68,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

