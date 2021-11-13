$0.94 EPS Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. American Electric Power reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.02. 2,053,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.