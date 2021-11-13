Oxen One Day Trading Volume Hits $108,553.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Oxen has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $108,553.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,738.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.69 or 0.07244071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.06 or 0.00403257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.93 or 0.01033289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.83 or 0.00412173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.00270680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00247837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004752 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,891,789 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

