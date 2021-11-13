Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.26. 8,381,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.