Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.26. 8,381,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.