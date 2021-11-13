Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $26.23 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,394 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

