Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,388 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $24,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

ZIM stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

