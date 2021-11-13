Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $25.41 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 180,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP opened at $142.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $115.70 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

