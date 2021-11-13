Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of VeriSign worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in VeriSign by 34.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $8,041,935. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN opened at $236.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.07.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

