Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 2,233.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,140,000. State Street Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RILY opened at $78.09 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,000 shares of company stock worth $11,031,360. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

