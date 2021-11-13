Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 695,201 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,201 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Element Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

