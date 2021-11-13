Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $104.51 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

