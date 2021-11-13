Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 136 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,253.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,875.20 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,968.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4,980.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

