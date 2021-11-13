iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,631,000 after acquiring an additional 848,810 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,604,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,895,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,050,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.