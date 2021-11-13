1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 330,687 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 343.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

