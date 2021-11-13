AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Get AppLovin alerts:

NYSE:APP traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $112.36. 3,047,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,942. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.