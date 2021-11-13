AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.
NYSE:APP traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $112.36. 3,047,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,942. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
