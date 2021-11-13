Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 467,045 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,413,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 467,045 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $148,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

