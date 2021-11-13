Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $731,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.