EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

