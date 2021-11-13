EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

