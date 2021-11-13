EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,074 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

