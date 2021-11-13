RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
ROLL traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,386. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $157.97 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
