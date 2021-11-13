RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

ROLL traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,386. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $157.97 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.