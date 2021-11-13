EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,478 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $138.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26.

