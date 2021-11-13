Mariner LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.