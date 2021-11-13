PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce sales of $850,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $950,000.00. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $8.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

