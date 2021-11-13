ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,175. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

