Mariner LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.18% of fuboTV worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

