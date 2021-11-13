GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%.

Shares of GOVX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GeoVax Labs stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of GeoVax Labs worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.