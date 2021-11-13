CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.36

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.36 and traded as high as C$69.68. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$68.04, with a volume of 480,203 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.34.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.