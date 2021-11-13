Mariner LLC Buys 4,597 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

