Mariner LLC Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

