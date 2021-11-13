Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,507,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 105,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $297,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.