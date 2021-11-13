Walleye Capital LLC Buys 3,171 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 165.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

