Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 523 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

