Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Progyny stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $40,840,008. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

