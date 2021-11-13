815 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.57 and its 200 day moving average is $432.96. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.