Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

