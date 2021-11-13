Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.24. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,022 shares of company stock worth $2,473,980. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

