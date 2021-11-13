Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.342 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.2%.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

