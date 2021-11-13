Royal Bank of Canada Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $45.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.86.

HUN opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $554,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 11.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 670,335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,722.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

